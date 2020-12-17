Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) EVP Robert P. Sharp Sells 1,625 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $50,326.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GNTY opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $341.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 35.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 145,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 37,815 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

