Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $145.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $132.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of GH opened at $123.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.77.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $707,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $621,429.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,216,209 shares of company stock valued at $730,615,504 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Guardant Health by 98.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

