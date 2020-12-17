GXChain Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $28.13 million and $13.05 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000137 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000101 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,830,177 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

