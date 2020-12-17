Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

HMSNF opened at $0.35 on Monday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

