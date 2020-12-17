Harmony Market Cap Reaches $44.10 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a total market cap of $44.10 million and $9.13 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00061623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00382442 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.28 or 0.02441854 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

