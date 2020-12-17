HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $165.68

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $165.68 and last traded at $165.35, with a volume of 22581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.56.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,953,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

