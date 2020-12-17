Head to Head Analysis: Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) versus Aksys (OTCMKTS:AKSY)

Aksys (OTCMKTS:AKSY) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Aksys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aksys and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aksys 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Semler Scientific has a consensus target price of $80.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.96%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Aksys.

Profitability

This table compares Aksys and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aksys N/A N/A N/A Semler Scientific 42.42% 64.58% 49.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aksys and Semler Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aksys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Semler Scientific $32.77 million 17.31 $15.08 million $1.88 45.05

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Aksys.

Risk and Volatility

Aksys has a beta of -6.41, indicating that its stock price is 741% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Aksys on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aksys

Aksys Ltd. provides hemodialysis products and services for patients suffering from end-stage renal disease, known as chronic kidney failure. The company offers an automated personal hemodialysis system, known as the Aksys PHD, a Personal Hemodialysis System (PHD System), which is designed to enable patients to perform frequent hemodialysis at alternate sites, such as their own homes. The PHD System is designed to monitor, during the treatment, various vital statistics, including the patient's blood flow rate, the amount of water removed from the patient, the length of the treatment session, and other parameters. It also evaluates the performance of the artificial kidney in removing toxins from the patient's blood prior to each treatment, as well as automatically evaluates the water treatment filters and indicates whether a replacement is required and verifies that safety systems, sensors, and alarms are operating correctly. Aksys Ltd. also provides various services, including the delivery and installation of the PHD System; technical services, including maintenance and repair of the PHD System; delivery of consumables used in dialysis, such as the water purification components and dialysate concentrate; and artificial kidney, and arterial and venous blood tubing. The company markets its products and services, primarily to healthcare providers, such as hospitals, dialysis clinics, managed care organizations, and nephrology physician groups in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan. Aksys Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

