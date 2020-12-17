Head-To-Head Survey: thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) & TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) and TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TUI has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TUI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for thyssenkrupp and TUI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 0 2 0 0 2.00 TUI 5 2 1 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and TUI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp -5.74% -135.51% -5.03% TUI -11.05% -35.63% -6.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares thyssenkrupp and TUI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $46.69 billion 0.11 -$343.03 million N/A N/A TUI $21.36 billion 0.16 $469.64 million $0.40 7.23

TUI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than thyssenkrupp.

Summary

TUI beats thyssenkrupp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges. The company's Industrial Solutions segment offers plant construction services. The Marine Systems segment engages in naval shipbuilding business. Its Materials Services segment produces stainless steel; distributes materials; and provides technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 6 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 16 cruise liners, as well as approximately 380 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

