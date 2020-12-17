Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Cap Hits $224.00 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $224.00 million and $13.14 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00059806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00132743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.85 or 0.00785855 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00165934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00382791 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,435,393,463 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

