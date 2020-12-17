Hegic Market Capitalization Reaches $54.34 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Hegic token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $54.34 million and $2.42 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00133206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.93 or 0.00785444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00166513 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00386697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00125901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00078773 BTC.

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,277,237 tokens. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co.

Hegic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

