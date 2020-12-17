Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.87

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 93621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 668,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

