Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) Hits New 52-Week High at $139.70

Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 139.70 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 139.70 ($1.83), with a volume of 709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.73).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £46.82 million and a PE ratio of 7.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.18.

Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.55) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

