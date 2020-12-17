Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Sells $34,559.85 in Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Lennox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $51,904.80.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80.

Shares of HP opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $47.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rowe raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 109.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.