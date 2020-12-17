HempCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,348.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $2,348.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,165.60 or 1.00192019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024393 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017743 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000273 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 259,762,335 coins and its circulating supply is 259,627,185 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

