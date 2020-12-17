Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €106.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.13 ($107.22).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) stock opened at €91.36 ($107.48) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.84. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

