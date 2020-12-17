Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 162.20 and a beta of 1.46. Herman Miller has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $49.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLHR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

