Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herman Miller had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.20 and a beta of 1.46. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.