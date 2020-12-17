Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Releases Earnings Results

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

MLHR stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.20 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLHR. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

