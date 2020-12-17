HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HEXO from $0.90 to $0.60 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.46. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.