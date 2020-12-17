HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $14.01

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $12.70. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 1,204 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HighPeak Energy stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.36% of HighPeak Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.