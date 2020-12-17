Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.
HTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hilltop by 52.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hilltop by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 22,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hilltop by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HTH opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.20.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.