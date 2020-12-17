HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.91. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 4,182,403 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$999.07 million and a PE ratio of 66.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

