HOMIHELP Reaches One Day Volume of $38,113.00 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $3.22 million and $38,113.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00012102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00134775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.53 or 0.00797782 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00161738 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00381002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00079470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00124553 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com.

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.