Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Homology Medicines from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $11.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.28. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $6,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.