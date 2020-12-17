HOQU Market Cap Hits $564,582.36 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOQU has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $564,582.36 and approximately $3.06 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00061514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00380840 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00023175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HQX is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

