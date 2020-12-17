Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $915,119.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,411 shares of company stock valued at $10,003,215. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

