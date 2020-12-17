Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) stock opened at C$5.77 on Monday. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 1 year low of C$3.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.45.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$27.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.32 million.

