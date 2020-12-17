Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Sells $702,400.00 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Irwin Gold sold 2,435 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $158,762.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Irwin Gold sold 1,286 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $83,705.74.

On Monday, November 9th, Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Irwin Gold sold 100 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $6,501.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $324,083.11.

Shares of HLI opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 57.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $1,646,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

