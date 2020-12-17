HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Trimmed by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of HP by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 592,459 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 5,242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,741 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 178,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,806 shares of company stock worth $3,708,992 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

