Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HNP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Huaneng Power International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Huaneng Power International stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. Huaneng Power International has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huaneng Power International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 15.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

