Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Huaneng Power International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Huaneng Power International stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.76. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huaneng Power International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

