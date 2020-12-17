Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Director Charles R. Reaves Sells 4,000 Shares

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HUBG stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 243.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,623,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Hub Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

