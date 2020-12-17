Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Tops $22,552.23

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for about $22,552.23 or 0.97396278 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $108.48 million and approximately $240,978.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00132047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.97 or 0.00781563 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00165064 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00380534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00078495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00123869 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.