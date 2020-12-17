Huobi Token (HT) Price Reaches $4.10 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $4.10 or 0.00017547 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, LBank, Gate.io and Huobi. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $813.99 million and $114.67 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00061553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.97 or 0.00376421 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.70 or 0.02386409 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,497,676 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Huobi, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.