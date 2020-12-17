Hydro Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bgogo, HADAX and Ethfinex. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $207,971.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00060588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00377294 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Ethfinex, HADAX, Bancor Network and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.