HyperQuant Market Cap Hits $39,600.01 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 130.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $39,600.01 and approximately $199.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Kryptono, Hotbit and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00024604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00137666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.78 or 0.00805205 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00165207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00387921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00081024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00128131 BTC.

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net.

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

