(IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.25

Shares of (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.25 and last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 30752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.20.

IBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Pi Financial increased their price target on (IBG.TO) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian increased their price target on (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price target on (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.33.

Get (IBG.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$258.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95.

(IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for (IBG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (IBG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.