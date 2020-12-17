iBTC Market Capitalization Achieves $49,549.12 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 219.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, iBTC has traded 435.7% higher against the US dollar. iBTC has a total market cap of $49,549.12 and approximately $507.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBTC token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00024513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00135268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.40 or 0.00802784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00162330 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00383651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00079938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00125368 BTC.

iBTC Token Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 tokens. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com.

Buying and Selling iBTC

iBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

