IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Sells $22,151.00 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $22,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:IDT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,564. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $328.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.08. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 46.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IDT by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IDT by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDT during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in IDT by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IDT during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDT. ValuEngine cut shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

