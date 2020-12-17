II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Francis J. Kramer Sells 8,231 Shares

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $597,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -655.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. II-VI Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on II-VI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.