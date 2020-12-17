Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Given “” Rating by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group reiterated their rating on shares of Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from $4.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMMP. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Immutep in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Immutep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Immutep alerts:

IMMP stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. Immutep has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immutep stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Immutep as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.