Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a sell rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.24.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

IMO opened at C$24.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.87 billion and a PE ratio of -40.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$35.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.