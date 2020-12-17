Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Major Shareholder Sells $4,762,590.36 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 71,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,762,590.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, December 7th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 70,939 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $4,618,128.90.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 254,840 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $16,824,536.80.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 79,025 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $5,129,512.75.

On Friday, December 4th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 95,127 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $6,176,596.11.

On Monday, November 30th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 199,216 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $13,457,040.80.

On Friday, November 27th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 78,640 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $5,386,840.00.

NARI stock opened at $69.18 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $84.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

