InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) (LON:INFA) Shares Gap Down to $49.00

InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) (LON:INFA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.00, but opened at $46.50. InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 84,485 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £30.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.71.

About InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) (LON:INFA)

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the energy infrastructure development and operation of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.