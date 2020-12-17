Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $53.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.78 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,698 shares in the company, valued at $10,295,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,112 shares of company stock worth $6,327,204 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.