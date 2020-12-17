InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.76

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.76 and last traded at C$3.77, with a volume of 4960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IN)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.