Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.10 million, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.19. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.14%.

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $228,966.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display system in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

