Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) (CVE:IOT) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) (CVE:IOT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 24,444 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of C$7.27 million and a PE ratio of 95.00.

About Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) (CVE:IOT)

Innovotech Inc provides solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, an antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

