Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE:INO.UN opened at C$8.96 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.39 and a 1 year high of C$11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.06 million and a PE ratio of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

