Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $182.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inphi traded as high as $158.45 and last traded at $158.12, with a volume of 2138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.93.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IPHI. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.64.

Get Inphi alerts:

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $75,982.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,080.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.93.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.